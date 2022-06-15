News

The government’s deportation flight to Rwanda has been temporarily grounded – 16 frank reactions

Oonagh Keating. Updated June 15th, 2022

The government’s policy of sending some asylum seekers to Rwanda is arguably its most controversial since Brexit, with critics, such as every bishop and archbishop in the House of Lords, describing it as cruel, pointless, expensive and racist.

Despite statements that the flight would take place no matter how few passengers it would be carrying, a last-minute intervention by the European Court of Human Rights used legal means to prevent any of the remaining seven asylum seekers leaving the country.

Home Secretary Priti Patel was disappointed.

News of the respite spread rapidly across the internet, with tweets like these summing up the response.

