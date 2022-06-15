If the internet existed during medieval times, what would people be googling? – 18 funny suggestions

Round Ups

A Redditor named u/Brunonononoooo asked this vaguely historical question.

If the internet existed during medieval times, what sorts of things would people be googling?

Reddit users suspended their disbelief beautifully, and we think these 18 suggestions pretty much nailed it.

mousenight

101 Rat Casserole Recipes.

Dataoink

Can I crochet my own chainmail?

grayblue_grrl

What to expect while crusading

Oakleyisshot

ego41

Eudheif8jfbcjciyatstydy8hbekidhbqm. Then they’d remember they can’t read and go back to plowing.

tenehemia

“Modern medicinal practices.” The results: amputate amputate amputate amputate amputate amputate

Mup_the_great

Scotsgit73

