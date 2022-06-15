If the internet existed during medieval times, what would people be googling? – 18 funny suggestions
A Redditor named u/Brunonononoooo asked this vaguely historical question.
If the internet existed during medieval times, what sorts of things would people be googling?
Reddit users suspended their disbelief beautifully, and we think these 18 suggestions pretty much nailed it.
mousenight
101 Rat Casserole Recipes.
Dataoink
Can I crochet my own chainmail?
grayblue_grrl
What to expect while crusading
Oakleyisshot
ego41
Eudheif8jfbcjciyatstydy8hbekidhbqm.
Then they’d remember they can’t read and go back to plowing.
tenehemia
“Modern medicinal practices.”
The results:
amputate
amputate
amputate
amputate
amputate
amputate
Mup_the_great
Scotsgit73
Am I paying too much in Window Tax?
Opening-Dark-8284