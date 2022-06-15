This four-year-old Mash Report piece on immigration is unfortunately still topical

Entertainment

As the post mortem on the Rwanda deportation flight that didn’t happen rages on, the possibility of the government attempting to withdraw from the European Convention on Human Rights is at the forefront.

BREAKING: Boris Johnson vows to rip up Good Friday peace agreement so that Priti Patel can continue to be a people trafficker x — Laura Kuenssberg Translator (@BBCFLauraKT) June 15, 2022

I often wonder what the ‘British values’ that people who wang on endlessly about ‘British values’ being under attack actually are. This week, for example, these people are furiously opposed to British lawyers, British bishops & one of Winston Churchill’s most precious legacies. — James Oh Brien (@mrjamesob) June 15, 2022

Must go against a lot of muscle memory for him to argue in favour of pulling out https://t.co/JobFfTf2HT — James Felton (@JimMFelton) June 15, 2022

The only countries ever to leave the European Convention on Human Rights are Greece, temporarily, after a military coup, and Russia, after invading Ukraine. In case you were wondering what kind of company we’d be in if we left. — Jo Maugham (@JolyonMaugham) June 14, 2022

After WW2 the ECHR was set up at the request of Winston Churchill and others to protect people from the actions of rogue authoritarian states. I think he would be very proud that I have helped to prove that it works. — Parody Boris (@Parody_PM) June 15, 2022

Comedian Nish Kumar reminded people of the discussion about immigration that has been rumbling on since – well, forever.

“This is an old thing from the mash about immigrants and their impact on public services. It directly relates to EU immigration but it’s dispiriting to see the same arguments be rolled out again and again.”

This is what he was talking about.

“It feels like for most of my adult life, the only things we talk about are immigration and how we never talk about immigration.”

Totally brilliant, relevant & an absolute smack down on an anyone who supports the Rwanda flights. FACTS will always conquer racist hate. Thank you Nish Kumar. https://t.co/MyAWBlCeJC — Jav (@Jav3121) June 15, 2022

Absolutely this 👇 https://t.co/Zk49YDp0Xt — The Rain Dogs (@The_Rain_Dogs) June 14, 2022

It’s like the Thick Racists don’t care about the facts. https://t.co/SckAx5l0wA — A Pirate 〓〓 (@pettsvaldo) June 14, 2022

To sum up –

This is perfect on so many levels. The intervening years have, if anything, made it more relevant, and it’s hilarious to boot. https://t.co/9mYzU1hCdR — onlunarseas (@onlunarseas) June 14, 2022

