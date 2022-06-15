Entertainment

This four-year-old Mash Report piece on immigration is unfortunately still topical

Poke Staff. Updated June 15th, 2022

As the post mortem on the Rwanda deportation flight that didn’t happen rages on, the possibility of the government attempting to withdraw from the European Convention on Human Rights is at the forefront.

Comedian Nish Kumar reminded people of the discussion about immigration that has been rumbling on since – well, forever.

“This is an old thing from the mash about immigrants and their impact on public services. It directly relates to EU immigration but it’s dispiriting to see the same arguments be rolled out again and again.”

This is what he was talking about.

“It feels like for most of my adult life, the only things we talk about are immigration and how we never talk about immigration.”

To sum up –

