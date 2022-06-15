Keir Starmer’s Star Wars jibe at Boris Johnson was 10/10

Politics

Keir Starmer got a bit of stick last week for being a bit boring at Prime Minister’s Questions so he was obviously trying extra hard to be interesting this week.

And while not everything landed this gag certainly did, a Star Wars joke at the expense of Boris Johnson which made a lot of people’s day better.

Keir Starmer – "He thinks he's Obi-Wan Kenobi, but the truth is he's Jabba the Hutt"#PMQs pic.twitter.com/6TTEIfoEFy — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) June 15, 2022

Boom.

Keir Starmer has just compared Boris Johnson to Jabba the Hutt at #PMQs which is a bit harsh on old Jabba — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) June 15, 2022

Jabba the Hutt reacts to Keir Starmers comment: pic.twitter.com/zbosXWVwN4 — Matthew Highton (@MattHighton) June 15, 2022

