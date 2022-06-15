Keir Starmer’s Star Wars jibe at Boris Johnson was 10/10
Keir Starmer got a bit of stick last week for being a bit boring at Prime Minister’s Questions so he was obviously trying extra hard to be interesting this week.
And while not everything landed this gag certainly did, a Star Wars joke at the expense of Boris Johnson which made a lot of people’s day better.
Keir Starmer – "He thinks he's Obi-Wan Kenobi, but the truth is he's Jabba the Hutt"#PMQs pic.twitter.com/6TTEIfoEFy
— Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) June 15, 2022
Boom.
Keir Starmer has just compared Boris Johnson to Jabba the Hutt at #PMQs which is a bit harsh on old Jabba
— dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) June 15, 2022
Jabba the Hutt reacts to Keir Starmers comment: pic.twitter.com/zbosXWVwN4
— Matthew Highton (@MattHighton) June 15, 2022
Tory benches at #PMQs. pic.twitter.com/0NbVVpmFYZ
— Grantford W. (@ZakuFan0079) June 15, 2022
