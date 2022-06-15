Politics

Keir Starmer’s Star Wars jibe at Boris Johnson was 10/10

John Plunkett. Updated June 15th, 2022

Keir Starmer got a bit of stick last week for being a bit boring at Prime Minister’s Questions so he was obviously trying extra hard to be interesting this week.

And while not everything landed this gag certainly did, a Star Wars joke at the expense of Boris Johnson which made a lot of people’s day better.

Boom.

Source Twitter @Haggis_UK