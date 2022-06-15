Jayne Secker’s A++ question to Nadhim Zahawi about Rwanda cut devastatingly to the point

News

The government’s hopes of sending asylum seekers to Rwanda suffered a major setback after an 11th hour intervention by the European Court of Human Rights.

There’s been near universal condemnation of the policy but Johnson and his Cabinet ministers are sticking with it, obviously.

And there was surely no better question put to any of those ministers than this one asked by Sky News presenter Jayne Secker to education secretary, Nadhim Zahawi.

KILLER question by @JayneSeckerSky: "How would have fared if you'd been put on a plane to Rwanda?" It leaves @nadhimzahawi floundering and trying to argue the fact that his parents were lucky enough to flee on a plane directly to the UK, somehow, makes all the difference. ~AA pic.twitter.com/olJxQXyNiP — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) June 14, 2022

Never mind he didn’t answer the question – surely no-one expected otherwise – because the question said it all.

@nadhimzahawi you know it’s wrong. I can see it in your eyes – through your glasses and through my screen. You know. — Jessica Simor QC (@JMPSimor) June 14, 2022

Nadhim Zahawi's parents and a 9 year old Nadhim left Iraq three years before Saddam Hussein became president. It could be argued they were economic migrants. They were lucky we had a Labour government when they applied for asylum. — Carl Malkin 💙 (@CarlMalkin6) June 14, 2022

This is where the argument is currently. If you come from a semi-functional country with a tourist visa on a plane to the UK you will be treated more humanely than if you flee a hell like Afghanistan, where such structures have fallen apart, and walk across two continents. https://t.co/PWC9JxkJ8o — Alex Andreou (@sturdyAlex) June 14, 2022

So @nadhimzahawi it sounds like you were one lucky bugger. Now could you remind us what safe and legal routes Iraqis can currently take to seek asylum in the UK and explain how shipping the odd few unfortunates picked at random off to Rwanda will stop the people smugglers? — John Brownlow Ⓥ 🌱 (@Johnbrownlow82) June 14, 2022

As for that answer …

Source Twitter @BestForBritain