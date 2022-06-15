News

Jayne Secker’s A++ question to Nadhim Zahawi about Rwanda cut devastatingly to the point

John Plunkett. Updated June 15th, 2022

The government’s hopes of sending asylum seekers to Rwanda suffered a major setback after an 11th hour intervention by the European Court of Human Rights.

There’s been near universal condemnation of the policy but Johnson and his Cabinet ministers are sticking with it, obviously.

And there was surely no better question put to any of those ministers than this one asked by Sky News presenter Jayne Secker to education secretary, Nadhim Zahawi.

Never mind he didn’t answer the question – surely no-one expected otherwise – because the question said it all.

As for that answer …

