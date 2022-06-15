Celebrity

Jack Monroe’s smackdown of Piers Morgan’s TV invite was delicious

Poke Staff. Updated June 15th, 2022

You could be forgiven for forgetting that Piers Morgan is back on the telly with his nightly show on Talk TV and it’s fair to say it’s not exactly pulling up trees, ratings wise.

We only mention it because the show’s producers got in touch with Jack Monroe – the @BootstrapCook – to ask about appearing on the show.

And the writer, author and campaigner against poverty had the perfect response, beginning with this.

Those screenshots in full. First, the invite.

And then this.

Touché.

Jack then later filled in some of the back story and it just gets better and better.

One person picked up on this part of the invite in particular.

And just in case you were wondering …

To conclude …

WANT MORE POKE?

Get the best of the day’s posts delivered direct to you by joining The Poke+ on Facebook

Source Twitter @BootstrapCook