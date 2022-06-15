Jack Monroe’s smackdown of Piers Morgan’s TV invite was delicious

Celebrity

You could be forgiven for forgetting that Piers Morgan is back on the telly with his nightly show on Talk TV and it’s fair to say it’s not exactly pulling up trees, ratings wise.

We only mention it because the show’s producers got in touch with Jack Monroe – the @BootstrapCook – to ask about appearing on the show.

And the writer, author and campaigner against poverty had the perfect response, beginning with this.

Those screenshots in full. First, the invite.

And then this.

Touché.

Jack then later filled in some of the back story and it just gets better and better.

(There is a masochistic part of me that is a tiny, tiny bit tempted, though. I’m not sure he’d enjoy it!) — Jack Monroe (@BootstrapCook) June 15, 2022

Seeing as people are tagging him so he’s likely to see this now, I just want to provide some context. Piers blocked me because I said fuck (or something like it, it was about 7 years ago!) in a robust conversation. He called me foul mouthed and unladylike, and blocked me. — Jack Monroe (@BootstrapCook) June 15, 2022

It didn’t end there, though. He went into a massive, disproportionate tantrum saying I was ‘barred from his show for life’ (he was presenting GMB at the time, and lo and behold, every time their producers called to book me, I’d be mysteriously cancelled for no reason. For years.) — Jack Monroe (@BootstrapCook) June 15, 2022

I did do a few appearances in his absences – when Richard Madeley and Jeremy Vine were standing in, I think. But any time Piers was fronting, I was out. Sometimes with half an hours notice, having booked and paid for childcare and got up at 5am for tech checks. — Jack Monroe (@BootstrapCook) June 15, 2022

In the end I asked them to stop calling me til he’d gone. They would laugh nervously and say ‘he’s never going to leave this job…’ WELL. It turns out I’ve sat on the GMB sofa more times than Piers has in the last year or so, so who’s fucking laughing now?! 😉 — Jack Monroe (@BootstrapCook) June 15, 2022

That old saying about being careful who you trample on to get to the top? Inject it into my uncouth, foul-mouthed, non-binary, utterly unladylike heavily tattooed VEINS. (Back to my emails now. They’re throwing up some absolute corkers!) — Jack Monroe (@BootstrapCook) June 15, 2022

One person picked up on this part of the invite in particular.

“Also bring your recipes” are they proposing a cook-along with Piers 😂 — Ange Fitzpatrick 🏳️‍🌈 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇪🇺 (@angefitzpatrick) June 15, 2022

I do have an excellent boiled ham recipe — Jack Monroe (@BootstrapCook) June 15, 2022

And just in case you were wondering …

Don’t. These folks need deplatforming, not free promotion. No matter how much you might be able to rip him to shreds, you would be unnecessarily flattering his viewing numbers. — Laurence Molloy (@MolloyLaurence) June 15, 2022

Oh I wasn’t serious, I’d rather peel my eyes out with a rusty miniature teaspoon — Jack Monroe (@BootstrapCook) June 15, 2022

To conclude …

The word “fan” doing some heavy bloviating right now. — Joanne Harris (@Joannechocolat) June 15, 2022

WANT MORE POKE?

Get the best of the day’s posts delivered direct to you by joining The Poke+ on Facebook

Source Twitter @BootstrapCook