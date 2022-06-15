Weird World

Latest in an occasional series, comeback of the day goes to this exchange shared by Redditor beerbellybegone who said: ‘Meet my friend, Terry.’

And just a few of the comments it prompted.

‘Based on my experience I’m not convinced most of them even read that first book.’

JoHeller ‘Based on my experience I’m convinced most of them cannot read.’

blitzkreig818 “Moses, the prophets and Jesus are living evidence”

Wait a second

IzzyNobre ‘What is it that they say,. “The devil put fossils there to test your faith”

scihole

WANT MORE POKE?

Get the best of the day’s posts delivered direct to you by joining The Poke+ on Facebook

Source Reddit u/beerbellybegone