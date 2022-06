Life

You don’t have to be a parent of a certain demographic to appreciate these 18 snapshots of life as a middle class dad, but it probably helps.

They are all featured on the rather marvellous ‘Rad Dad’ page over on Instagram and highlighted by the good people of BoredPanda.

1.



(via)

2.

(via)

3.

(via)

4.

(via)

5.

(via)

6.



(via)

7.

(via)

8.

(via)

9.

(via)

10.

(via)

11.

(via)

12.



(via)