Round Ups

What could possibly go wrong with a vacuum-powered laundry chute in your walls? 15 favourite reactions (NSFW)

Oonagh Keating. Updated June 14th, 2022

There can’t be many more ways of tweaking existing laundry options to lighten the load, unless somebody invents a washer-dryer that also does the ironing and puts it away for you, but this gadget certainly qualifies.

It isn’t the first vacuum installed in the walls, though the more common version acts as – well, a vacuum cleaner. It would certainly be very useful to plenty of people with mobility problems, and could also free up some time for others.

But this question needed to be asked.

Twitter provided some answers and other comments – not all of them safe for work. There was a bit of a recurring theme …

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

Article Pages: 1 2