What could possibly go wrong with a vacuum-powered laundry chute in your walls? 15 favourite reactions (NSFW)

Round Ups

There can’t be many more ways of tweaking existing laundry options to lighten the load, unless somebody invents a washer-dryer that also does the ironing and puts it away for you, but this gadget certainly qualifies.

The Laundry Jet is the first vacuum powered laundry chute that transports laundry from any room with ports installed, to the laundry room [read more: https://t.co/ad50LRzmkn] pic.twitter.com/vuPaVi8j40 — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) June 9, 2022

It isn’t the first vacuum installed in the walls, though the more common version acts as – well, a vacuum cleaner. It would certainly be very useful to plenty of people with mobility problems, and could also free up some time for others.

But this question needed to be asked.

What could possibly go wrong? https://t.co/Y6Hi5svZRB — RS Archer (@archer_rs) June 10, 2022

Twitter provided some answers and other comments – not all of them safe for work. There was a bit of a recurring theme …

1.

I'm just an ER doctor here to tell you that the healthcare system is not in a position to deal with the consequences of a waist-high turbosuction device https://t.co/wRpmkQZdGd — Resus Cric Superstar (@RozehnalMd) June 10, 2022

2.

POV: You're the fly that was sitting on the towel I just threw into the vacuum powered laundry chute. https://t.co/p4rhELmPjA pic.twitter.com/ptFaoflk3j — GoogleyGareth (@Googleygareth) June 10, 2022

3.

"honey, have you seen the cat today?" https://t.co/p6gNizaBoT — Adam Cerious (@Browtweaten) June 9, 2022

4.

5.

2,600 quote tweets, all of them the same, and none of them any the less funny for it. https://t.co/qGjjopQdEH — Tom Peck (@tompeck) June 10, 2022

6.

Let’s find yet another way to use electricity constantly that we absolutely don’t need. https://t.co/9Z44XNcJTp — Oisín McGann (@OisinMcGann) June 9, 2022

7.

i walk too close to this thing and it rips off all my clothes except my socks https://t.co/2RynToqxmJ — giant idiot (@giant_idiot) June 9, 2022

8.