This Tory MP’s schoolboy Twitter error is making people’s day better

Politics

We have to confess we don’t remember coming across Conservative MP Tom Hunt before.

The youthful member for Ipswich has been busy on Twitter today with a thread attacking critics of the government’s outrageous policy of sending migrants to Rwanda, and pretty grim reading it makes too.

Here’s how it starts.

And this is surely the only (NSFW) response to that.

These fucking cunts blaming a decade of their own shitty policy failures on people fleeing persecution and war pic.twitter.com/ywoY4nXcdP — James Felton (@JimMFelton) June 14, 2022

We’re not here for that – well, we are – but we’re mostly here for this spot by LBC presenter James O’Brien which we can’t believe we hadn’t already spotted (and maybe you hadn’t either).

The thread’s unevidenced gibberish, obvs, but have a look at how he’s numbered the tweets & have a free giggle on me. https://t.co/EtWekTOh4W — James Oh Brien (@mrjamesob) June 14, 2022

And here are those tweets in full.

Thanks for the chuckle, @mrjamesob.

10/10 tweet, James — Juno Blaster (@junoblaster) June 14, 2022

Peak Hunt?

WANT MORE POKE?

Get the best of the day’s posts delivered direct to you by joining The Poke+ on Facebook

Source Twitter @mrjamesob