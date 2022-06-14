This person trying to get a free tattoo because ‘it’s a hobby’ will have you bellowing into next week

Life

You might already be familiar with the corner of Reddit called ‘choosing beggars’ which features people trying to get stuff on the cheap or for free.

And this one is particularly funny/infuriating. It’s an attempt to get a tattoo for free because being a tattooist, you know, isn’t a proper job.

‘People who think my career is a hobby,’ said rockpaperpowerfist.

Oooof.

And here’s exactly what people made of that.

‘They say “it’s a hobby in my eyes” as if you’re supposed to just be like “you know what? You’re right it is a hobby.”

NateThyBunny ‘Hi Landlord, you owning my house is just a hobby to you so i don’t have to pay you. K thnx.’

rockpaperpowerfist ‘Clearly doesn’t understand the amount of money it costs to tattoo, along with the hours upon hours of practice it takes to even start tattooing. That makes it a vocation, not a hobby. There’s a little too much investment from you for it to be a hobby.’

vidalecent ‘The excessive emojis on their end… ‘The more than plenty of end letters repeating. “youuuuuu” as an example. ‘And to finish it off… “MoNeY” ‘I would have blocked them at that point.’

Cant_think_of_shz ‘Don’t feel too bad. People are, well, idiots. Some people also think video game development is a hobby even though it grosses more money than Hollywood.’

princeofottawa

WANT MORE POKE?

Get the best of the day’s posts delivered direct to you by joining The Poke+ on Facebook

Source Reddit u/rockpaperpowerfist Image Pexels