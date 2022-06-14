This dog’s face as the cat gets all the attention is quite the watch

Animals

The video of this dog’s face as the cat gets all the attention is a very funny and mildly heart-breaking watch.

It went viral in the corner of Reddit called ‘Watch People Die Inside’ for reasons that are about to become obvious.

‘Dog dies as cat enjoys attention,’ said Redditor wldmn13

And here are our favourite things people said about it.

‘PET THE F-CKING DOG.’

MetaSelf ‘YOU HAVE TWO HANDS DAMMIT!’

razzraziel ‘The fact that this doesn’t end with the puppy getting pet is the biggest crime.’

Nexaz ‘That cat doesn’t like the attention, he likes torturing the dog.’

SalzaMaBalza ‘Everyone in this thread telling her to pet the damn dog has never owned a dog like this. She probably gives it attention 23 hours and 58 minutes a day … which is why it gets so worried when she gives the cat attention. ‘It’s ironic that the very thing you guys want her to do is probably what she does do all day long and it’s what has created this anxiety in the dog. ‘Anyway, dog is perfectly fine and just likes to overreact at the owner giving the cat attention. Everyone should just calm down.’

joekerr37

WANT MORE POKE?

Get the best of the day’s posts delivered direct to you by joining The Poke+ on Facebook

Source Reddit u/wldmn13