Politics

The 16 funniest reactions to Liz Truss calling Ireland’s taoiseach the ‘tea sock’

Oonagh Keating. Updated June 14th, 2022

The government has invoked something called the doctrine of necessity to allow them to ignore their obligations under international law, relating to the Northern Ireland Protocol it agreed with the EU to facilitate Brexit.

Liz Truss has been dispatched to news studios to justify the bill that will overturn Boris Johnson’s oven-ready agreement, now being described as a ‘Remainers’ Brexit’.

Naturally, the Republic of Ireland’s taoiseach – the prime minister – Micheál Martin wasn’t at all happy to hear of the UK’s intentions.

Liz Truss wasn’t ready to hear Mr. Martin’s objections, but when she addressed his intervention, the title of taoiseach – pronounced ‘tea shock’ – caused her a problem.

It’s not like she’s the Secretary of State for Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs who used to be the Secretary of State for International Trade, and therefore accustomed to dealing with politicians from other countries, including the UK’s nearest neighbour.

Oh, wait …

