The 16 funniest reactions to Liz Truss calling Ireland’s taoiseach the ‘tea sock’

The government has invoked something called the doctrine of necessity to allow them to ignore their obligations under international law, relating to the Northern Ireland Protocol it agreed with the EU to facilitate Brexit.

Boris Johnson is justifying breaking his Brexit deal with the EU on the 'doctrine of necessity'. This allows states to break international law if they face "grave and imminent peril" Not convinced this applies to the peril of needing forms to move sausages from GB to N Ireland. — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) June 13, 2022

Liz Truss has been dispatched to news studios to justify the bill that will overturn Boris Johnson’s oven-ready agreement, now being described as a ‘Remainers’ Brexit’.

David Davis just said we've got a Remainers' Brexit. Ah yes, I remember how those pesky Remainers demanded no single market, no customs union, no freedom of movement, just a batshit crazy deal that would knock 4% off GDP. — Parody Boris (@Parody_PM) June 12, 2022

Boris Johnson is going to be bloody furious when he discovers he discussed, negotiated, agreed, signed and hailed the Northern Ireland protocol. — Kevin Maguire (@Kevin_Maguire) June 13, 2022

Naturally, the Republic of Ireland’s taoiseach – the prime minister – Micheál Martin wasn’t at all happy to hear of the UK’s intentions.

Unilateral breach of the Protocol is very serious – an international deal ratified by British Parliament and approved by the PM. It goes to the heart of the issue of trust. The only way to resolve issues is by substantive negotiations between UK and EU. (1/2) — Micheál Martin (@MichealMartinTD) June 13, 2022

The EU has been proactive and flexible in seeking solutions. The Protocol is about creating the best possible opportunities for jobs and investment in NI. Unilateral action has never worked in the context of the GFA. (2/2) — Micheál Martin (@MichealMartinTD) June 13, 2022

Liz Truss wasn’t ready to hear Mr. Martin’s objections, but when she addressed his intervention, the title of taoiseach – pronounced ‘tea shock’ – caused her a problem.

Tea Sock pic.twitter.com/cVgnYe61Qb — Good Friday Agreement (@BelfastAgmt) June 13, 2022

Liz Truss stumbles over Taoiseach & ends up calling the Irish PM a tea sock. pic.twitter.com/Ij50SrN18f — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) June 13, 2022

It’s not like she’s the Secretary of State for Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs who used to be the Secretary of State for International Trade, and therefore accustomed to dealing with politicians from other countries, including the UK’s nearest neighbour.

Oh, wait …

I'm the new Irish tea sock 🤣😂😂 pic.twitter.com/r5yB9HxMjn — Maggie Moo Mar (@Midge1415) June 13, 2022

She just styles out it’s hilarious and cringy https://t.co/Zrk6mGbWwg — Emma Daniel (@huxley06) June 13, 2022

"I would strongly encourage the Irish tea sock…" pic.twitter.com/zQAuShsbzM — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) June 13, 2022

THE IRISH TEA SOCK 😭 https://t.co/YT3HqJcEy0 — Luiseach Ní Nia (@Luiseach) June 13, 2022

I've just got back to flat & some barsteward has stolen my Irish Tea Sock!!! — Steve Bray Activist Against Brexit +Corrupt Tories (@snb19692) June 13, 2022

Woman who can’t pronounce “Taoiseach” wants the world to believe she understands and cares about @BelfastAgmt pic.twitter.com/qZR2xTnANl — Aidan McQuade 🇪🇺 (@the_mcquade) June 13, 2022

