Rwanda: James O’Brien dismantled this caller with facts and it’s a supremely satisfying listen

News

It’s a big day for the government’s new policy of sending asylum seekers to Rwanda with the first flight expected to take off on Tuesday.

It remains to be seen how many people will be on it, of course, with the likelihood that just a handful of people will be on board.

Foreign secretary Liz Truss today defended the policy which has come in for unprecedented criticism – even for this government – as ‘completely moral’.

Lots of people appear to support it, however, including Jim from Watford, who called in to James O’Brien’s LBC phone-in show and ended up dismantled by facts.

Here's 'Jim in Watford'. By popular demand. https://t.co/QDXx5KXd6O — James Oh Brien (@mrjamesob) June 14, 2022

Seven minutes very well spent.

Am now wondering how prevalent Jim’s view is. Do people really think that those sent to Rwanda are going to be returned to the UK when their asylum claims are granted? 🤔 — Olwen🧡 (@ambridgeolwen) June 14, 2022

From the way it is reported, I suspect a lot of people think we are just processing them abroad so that they can't "escape" illegally into this country.

We are simply washing our hands of unwanted refugees by sending them to Rwanda for them to deal with any way they like. — Hamish McHarg (@HamishMcHarg) June 14, 2022

His sources go to a different school. You wouldn't know them. — Rusty (@Rusty123B) June 14, 2022

As entertaining as that was, notice that Jim ended the call without accepting a new fact or considering that he might be wrong. He probably thought he made a few interesting points. How do we even begin to fix our problems when so many just can't recognise reality? — Keith Taylor (@KeithAdamTaylor) June 14, 2022

I suspect he's not the only person who thinks that successful applicants will be flown back to the UK. — David (@PermaConfused) June 14, 2022

What amazes me is not how wrong they are, but how fervantly they pick up that phone like "me, it's ME that's going to set J'OB straight on this" — Aid has a podcast (@aidThompsin) June 14, 2022

To conclude …

It seems that (most?) people base their opinion on this awful Rwanda policy on the incorrect assumption that 'they can return to UK if the asylum applications are successful'. It is shocking that so many important decisions (ie voting) are based on incorrect information. — Mark JohnP (@merkjp22) June 14, 2022

WANT MORE POKE?

Get the best of the day’s posts delivered direct to you by joining The Poke+ on Facebook

Source Twitter @mrjamesob