Rwanda: James O’Brien dismantled this caller with facts and it’s a supremely satisfying listen

John Plunkett. Updated June 14th, 2022

It’s a big day for the government’s new policy of sending asylum seekers to Rwanda with the first flight expected to take off on Tuesday.

It remains to be seen how many people will be on it, of course, with the likelihood that just a handful of people will be on board.

Foreign secretary Liz Truss today defended the policy which has come in for unprecedented criticism – even for this government – as ‘completely moral’.

Lots of people appear to support it, however, including Jim from Watford, who called in to James O’Brien’s LBC phone-in show and ended up dismantled by facts.

Seven minutes well spent.

To conclude …

Source Twitter @mrjamesob