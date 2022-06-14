‘He was waiting for this moment his entire life’

Videos

Here’s eight seconds to make your day better, a video which has gone wildly viral on Reddit for reasons that are about to become obvious.

Very funny and extremely wholesome.

‘This isn’t the first time she’s done this mid-set, gymBRO had this planned for a while now. BRAVO 👏 🤣’

CoolinAllDay ‘He’s been wearing 2 shirts for 15 years just for this joke.’

Any_Assistance1781

And just in case, like this person, you were wondering …

‘What is a pump cover? I’ve been training and competing for 30+ years. Never heard that term.’

Beautiful-Golf4078 ‘It’s just a term for whatever bulkier piece of clothing you wear to the gym or after. It covers the “pump.”

nappingintheclub

WANT MORE POKE?

Get the best of the day’s posts delivered direct to you by joining The Poke+ on Facebook

Source Reddit u/aaravaryaman u/Chopper_x