12 searing takedowns of the theory that millenials can buy a house if they give up Netflix and takeaways

If you were born between 1946 and 1964, you’re one of the baby boomer generation.

This story in the Times about what some baby boomers have been saying about the younger generations has been giving people an eerie sense of déjà vu, not to mention making their hackles rise.

Baby boomers have some advice for millennials struggling to buy a home: cancel the Netflix subscription and stop ordering takeaways

https://t.co/iLhEq7HzgW — The Times (@thetimes) June 13, 2022

Just about every problem with that theory was picked up by tweeters.

1.

baby boomers are a huge reason why a lot of us are in the situations we are in, so no I will not be taking any advice thank you very much ✌️ https://t.co/G9LZNWR09e — Shayna (@hayyyshayyy) June 13, 2022

2.

Netflix: £83.88 / year

The Times: £311.88 / year https://t.co/Fxj5CYXiD3 — Luke Bailey (@imbadatlife) June 13, 2022

3.

[sat in a five bedroom house paid for with Alf Pogs that is now worth half a million pounds] you’d all be living in a mansion right now if you stopped buying occasional chow mein https://t.co/3oPdZxbbwD — James Felton (@JimMFelton) June 13, 2022

4.

save even more money by not taking care of your rapidly aging relatives https://t.co/xt0OAkieri — blaine capatch (@blainecapatch) June 13, 2022

5.

Why are people still saying things like this and why do they think a chicken jalfrezi costs £190,000 https://t.co/uJiGqBIvFZ — Mark Watson (I saw him at the Fringe one time) (@watsoncomedian) June 13, 2022

6.

House prices in my area have increased £30,000 in the past 2 years. How much Netflix do you think young people are watching?! https://t.co/4LCO29bqv7 — Greg Jenner (@greg_jenner) June 13, 2022

7.

That's £120. Only another £300,000 to go. https://t.co/4gJNoGpsbn — Russ Jones (@RussInCheshire) June 13, 2022

8.

Should say ‘Tories have advice’. God I’d love them to have a big dose of reality. Wouldn’t last a minute. They don’t even want people who have little prospect of moving forward in this crooked system to watch Netflix. What can people do? Just sit quiet and shut up I’m guessing https://t.co/v2wNHJ7sCP — Laura Smith (@LauraSmithCrewe) June 13, 2022

9.

this stuff is so stupid not *just* because it would take 1,000+ years to save for a deposit with such minor savings but also the macroeconomic effects on aggregate demand if all millennials reduced their consumption in this manner would be a massive recession. just build houses. https://t.co/mhq78jVo3t — Alex Kealy 🇺🇦 (@alexkealy) June 13, 2022

10.

TRUE! With the £6.99 per month I'll save by ditching Netflix, £40-ish saved by not having takeaways and the £250 I save by not going on a cheap holiday every 3 years (£7 per month) it's only…940 months before I have a deposit! PS nobody will give me a mortgage with my job haha. pic.twitter.com/Jlc6IzlQru — Sooz Kempner (@SoozUK) June 13, 2022

11.

Some advice for the boomers, look at the f#cking graph. pic.twitter.com/DiCuPED5Wf — Monsignor it's all Corbyn's fault. (@ItCorbyn) June 13, 2022

12.

Half of ‘boomers’ believe young people can’t buy a house because they spend too much on takeaways and Netflix. Would that be the same ‘boomers’ who bought their own home when the average house price was £2.45 and the main criteria for getting a mortgage was ‘Do you have a pulse?’ — Simon Harris – #LovelyBitOfSquirrel (@simonharris_mbd) June 13, 2022

Finally, a message from one – just about – Baby Boomer, the award-winning author Joanne Harris.

Speaking for – ahem! – my generation, er, fuck this shit. https://t.co/nnJvYqc2zq — Joanne Harris (@Joannechocolat) June 13, 2022

Sounds like great advice.

