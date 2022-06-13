This shocked Aussie dad goes ‘from 100 to 0 real quick’ and the laughter is contagious

Videos

Here’s 15 seconds to make your day better, an Aussie dad who goes ‘from 100 to 0 real quick’ after getting the shock of his life.

And the joy of the whole thing is properly contagious (which might explain why it just went viral in the corner of Reddit called ‘contagious laughter’).

‘I haven’t laughed so hard for a long time 😂😂😂😂’

louisstalker34 ‘Impressive recovery though. It would take me more than a few seconds to calm down from that.’

RandomlyMethodical I think expressing the emotion so aggressively probably calmed him down faster.’

Chillzz

And just in case you also needed one …

‘Can I get a transcript?’

Schmoopy_Boo Daughter: AGH! Father: AGH! Jesus Christ! Fuck off! (Daughter laughing) Father: Sorry about that last bit…(father chuckles)I went on with it a bit. Sorry about that.

Wontonio_the_ninja

WANT MORE POKE?

Get the best of the day’s posts delivered direct to you by joining The Poke+ on Facebook

Source Reddit u/Azsnee09