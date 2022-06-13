Pics

This magnficent response to David Baddiel’s travel woes really took off

Poke Staff. Updated June 13th, 2022

David Baddiel took to Twitter to bemoan his travel woes after his luggage took an age – an absolute age – to turn up.

And we’re glad he did because it prompted the perfect response which made everyone’s day better. Even David’s.

Here’s the original tweet.

And the response, which went wildly viral after it was highlighted by the man himself.

And just a minor clarification.

