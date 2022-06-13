This magnficent response to David Baddiel’s travel woes really took off

Pics

David Baddiel took to Twitter to bemoan his travel woes after his luggage took an age – an absolute age – to turn up.

And we’re glad he did because it prompted the perfect response which made everyone’s day better. Even David’s.

Here’s the original tweet.

Please @Finnair. Please put our bags in the conveyor belt. We landed an hour ago. About 500 yards away. pic.twitter.com/EiJLvfzwSt — David Baddiel (@Baddiel) June 10, 2022

And the response, which went wildly viral after it was highlighted by the man himself.

This joke has almost made it worthwhile. Almost. pic.twitter.com/EEor3Kd6hS — David Baddiel (@Baddiel) June 10, 2022

And just a minor clarification.

I understand this wasn't @Finnair's fault but just due, as many things are at the moment, to understaffing at Heathrow. Unfortunately that makes no difference to the fact of @thepieman55's great gag. https://t.co/cDg49oo7za — David Baddiel (@Baddiel) June 11, 2022

