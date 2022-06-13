Takes this woman far too long to spot she’s dropped her meal and it’s unreasonably funny

Videos

We’ve had a few meals in our time and we’ve taken a few photos but we’ve never been moved to take a picture of what we’re about to eat.

We only mention this because this particular person was obviously very proud of their meal – so much so that they wanted to record it for posterity – and what happens next is unreasonably funny.

Took far, far too long to spot.

‘Situational awareness is near zero as soon as the phone comes out.’

azad_ninja ‘Her reaction speed just adjusted to the 5 second rule.’

MegaMGstudios ‘It seems like everyone else is dying inside from watching this but the girl is happy af lmao. She probably got more food, took her picture and enjoyed the view.’

theotothefuture ‘I mean she’s on a boat.’

Awinator ‘Could have been avoided if she HAD A PLATE.’

Famine07

Source Reddit u/c0d3_x gfycat