Politics

Rishi Sunak is accused of wasting another £11bn of taxpayers’ money through incompetence – 14 scathing responses

Oonagh Keating. Updated June 13th, 2022

In today’s episode of Conservatives are the Party of Fiscal Responsibility, an independent economic research think tank has accused Rishi Sunak of costing the country £11 billion in interest payments on government debt.

According to the National Institute of Economic and Social Research, the costs could have been vastly reduced if the chancellor had arranged insurance against potential interest rate rises.

This accusation comes just days after it was revealed that PPE costing £4 billion will be burnt after it was deemed unusable – a figure close to the amount written off by the treasury rather than pursue companies and individuals who fraudulently claimed covid relief payments.

The latest addition to the list of wasted taxes went down as well as you’d expect.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

Historian Dan Snow gave the latest wasteful blunder some context.

WANT MORE POKE?
Get the best of the day’s posts delivered direct to you by joining The Poke+ on Facebook

READ MORE

Taxpayers are footing the £500,000 bill to improve Rishi Sunak’s image – 11 highly unimpressed responses

Source FT Image Screengrab