Our 9 favourite reactions to Putin’s overseas poos allegedly being brought back to Russia – you won’t believe number 2

Pics

For several months, there have been rumours that Russia’s president, Vladimir Putin, has a severe physical illness.

While we won’t share the exact speculation, it looks as though he is aware of what people are saying and has taken steps to prevent proof making its way into the public domain.

BREAKING: Putin's bodyguards collect his poop on trips abroad and take it back to Russia with them, report says. [I wasn’t sure whether to to tweet this out or not, but thought ‘what the f..k’] https://t.co/4loAq22ATV — Bill Browder (@Billbrowder) June 10, 2022

He presumably expects his political opponents to send Gillian McKeith after him with a Tupperware box and a pair of Marigolds. In fairness, that thought would be enough to make anyone act strangely.

1.

Popular Russian spy films include Brownfinger, Diarrhea Another Day, & Pooraker pic.twitter.com/MYGRue4AUc — Toby Earle (@TobyonTV) June 12, 2022

2.

BREAKING NEWS First delivery of Vladimir Putin's poo and wee photographed en route to Kremlin earlier today. pic.twitter.com/zr0h82jd26 — (@smart_faces) June 9, 2022

3.

The President's Poo is missing (LOL) – the ludicrous lengths Putin goes to hide his illness https://t.co/FsSpFQMwyG — Jack White #StandwithUkraine #FBPE #JohnsonOUT (@WriterJackWhite) June 10, 2022

4.

I will never complain about my job again — Gen X GRRRetch (@Gretchen415) June 10, 2022

5.

To be fair, it's not the worst thing he's ever done. https://t.co/BMUtRoHcBi — Davey Six-Toes (@HutchinsonDave) June 12, 2022

6.

The Kremlin gift shop needs to up its game. https://t.co/60WxI1QMVe — John Barnes (@johnnyboy7169) June 12, 2022

7.

Better than just hanging the bags in trees like you get with SOME world leaders, mentioning no names. https://t.co/L0j7E6hQcd — Jonny Morris (@jonnymorris1973) June 12, 2022

8.

Pootin does give a shit. https://t.co/DO9gybMhWa — Iaroslav Ragel (@ia_ragel) June 11, 2022

9.

If this is true then why is Trump still in America? — SuperCarlafragilistic… 🌻🏳️‍🌈 (@100acrematrix) June 10, 2022

This recent footage certainly wouldn’t help quash the rumours.

So here is the video of 6 people accompanying Putin into the bathroom. It takes that many, apparently. pic.twitter.com/HrGc6yJQ4q — Maria Pevchikh (@pevchikh) June 9, 2022

Some things are inevitable. Like this –

They collect it in a poo tin. https://t.co/a5PvxYoRqM — Jon de Plume (@MrJonDePlume) June 11, 2022

WANT MORE POKE?

Get the best of the day’s posts delivered direct to you by joining The Poke+ on Facebook

READ MORE

Fox News said Putin owned Biden with his textbook manspreading and was schooled into next week

Source Bill Browder Image Screengrab, Screengrab