17 funniest snapshots of travelling on the Tube from ‘Overheard on the Underground’ on Facebook

Life

We haven’t been on public transport as much as we used to for reasons we presumably don’t’ have to go into here.

And it turns out the outrageously expensive season ticket isn’t the only thing we’re missing out on.

It’s also funny moments like these 17 favourite snapshots of travelling on the Tube from the eminently followable ‘Overheard on The Underground’ over on Facebook.

1.

Karma – the guy who pushed past me on the tube and then suggested I go F myself just arrived for his interview…with me… — Matt Buckland (@ElSatanico) February 16, 2015

2.

3.

4.

A little boy just screamed down the tube carriage “if you’re happy and you know it clap your hands” and everyone remained silent. I love London — Sophie Thompson (@sophxthompson) May 16, 2018

5.

6.

7.

8.