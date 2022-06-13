Videos

David Davis was asked to name a single Brexit benefit and you’ll be hollering into next week

John Plunkett. Updated June 13th, 2022

It’s been the thick end of two and a half years since Brexit so you’d have thought by now the benefits would be rolling in. Imagine how incredible the NHS must be with that extra £350m a week.

But just in case you weren’t totally aware of all the great stuff going on, Andrew Neil asked SAS hard man turned Brexiter in chief David Davis to identify a benefit or two. Actually, just one benefit. Any benefit.

And that sound you can hear is a nation – or, a large part of it – hollering into next week after all the former Brexit secretary could come up with was … this.

Of course, it was the wrong kind of Brexit!

The interview prompted no end of response as you might imagine.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9,.

10.

11.

12.

13.

But surely no response was better or more on point than this, from James O’Brien, who shared one of his tweets from 5 years ago.

Called it.

To conclude …

And this was the perfect PS.

WANT MORE POKE?

Get the best of the day’s posts delivered direct to you by joining The Poke+ on Facebook

Source Twitter @Channel4