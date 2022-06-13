David Davis was asked to name a single Brexit benefit and James O’Brien called it right 5 years ago

Videos

It’s been the thick end of two and a half years since Brexit so you’d have thought by now the benefits would be rolling in. Imagine how incredible the NHS must be with that extra £350m a week.

But just in case you weren’t totally aware of all the great stuff going on, Andrew Neil asked SAS hard man turned Brexiter in chief David Davis to identify a benefit or two. Actually, just one benefit. Any benefit.

And that sound you can hear is a nation – or, a large part of it – hollering into next week after all the former Brexit secretary could come up with was … this.

‘Where is the good news in Brexit?’

Find out what benefits former Brexit Secretary @DavidDavisMP comes up with.#AndrewNeilShow @afneil pic.twitter.com/CR0KQoe1Nj — Channel 4 (@Channel4) June 12, 2022

Of course, it was the wrong kind of Brexit!

The interview prompted no end of response as you might imagine.

Why’s it always somebody else’s fault with Brexiters? — Travis (@TravisTAGR) June 12, 2022

David Davis, the Brexit Secretary who turned up to negotiations with no papers, now finding no benefits of Brexit He blames Theresa May's deal, which was not the deal we signed And he blames 'Remainers'! Sorry mate: you broke it, you own it! https://t.co/b4UFcmA2GC — Green💚🌻Molly (@GreenPartyMolly) June 13, 2022

"We have a Remainers Brexit." Really? https://t.co/RjNLRuvrcp — David Gauke (@DavidGauke) June 13, 2022

“there wil be no downside to brexit, only considerable upside” Davis Davis 2016 2019 Govt elected on “oven ready deal… get brexit done”, a Brexiteer PM, Brexiteers in cabinet, govt & Brexiteers literally leading the negotiations… “It’s a remainer’s brexit” David Davis 2022 — Bobby Oven (@BobbyOven) June 12, 2022

David Davis falsely claims that Johnson's withdrawal agreement is the same as May's. And given that it removed the UK-wide links with EU law in her version (which anyway were in principle temporary only), calling it a "Remainers' Brexit" is absurd. https://t.co/nty1BbY4EO — Steve Peers (@StevePeers) June 12, 2022

No one involved in this project seems to want to take any responsibility for the outcome. — LfB (@LiveFromBrexit) June 12, 2022

Three times in my career people have come to see me seeking advice who seemed completely sane. It took a good half hour for me to realise they were not. I am sorry to say this, but I think that is now the case with not just one or two, but several people we see in public life. https://t.co/ndNcsLAHkG — Jessica Simor QC (@JMPSimor) June 12, 2022

So Johnson got us a great deal according to Rees-Mogg and Dorries, that is why he needs to stay. Yet David Davis says it was Mays deal and that is the problem. How is a deal with no free trade and freedom of movement a remainers Brexit? — Stephen lodge (@Donut64) June 12, 2022

But surely no response was better or more on point than this, from James O’Brien, who shared one of his tweets from 5 years ago.

Five years ago… https://t.co/ABfzWwPJBl — James Oh Brien (@mrjamesob) June 13, 2022

Called it.

To conclude …

A “Remainers Brexit” as overseen by those ardent Leavers, Boris Johnson & David Frost This is what happens when the only desirable Brexit wasn’t deliverable and the only deliverable Brexit isn’t desirable pic.twitter.com/oHhrpeUV0O — David (@Zero_4) June 12, 2022

And this was the perfect PS.

That’s it Channel 4, do what you do best and angle this in a negative way and not cast him or Brexit in a positive light 👍 — LeeJames (@manstol1) June 12, 2022

WANT MORE POKE?

Get the best of the day’s posts delivered direct to you by joining The Poke+ on Facebook

Source Twitter @Channel4