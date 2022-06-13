In the epic battle between cat and grape – grape wins

Animals

This clip from u/1q8b on r/funny is perfectly summed up by the heading they gave it.

Cat vs Grape. Grape won

Watch how that went down.

This is what Reddit users had to say.

“Whatchu lookin’ at grape?? stands up Talkin’ all that shit, now you got nothin’ to s-IT MOVED! Shit! Bail bail bail!!”

hamsolo19

Jump around! Jump around! Jump around! Jump up, jump up and get down!

Keikobad

Before you fight the grape, you intimidate the grape. Makes sense.

zipzap21

But why did it stand up like that is it a Pokémon?

01PrincessAzula

I fought the grape and the grape won.

ThatMachineGuy

Grapes aren’t that scary. ngl that cat is a pussy.

FancyCat207

Perhaps it’s just a very smart cat …

Good thing, grapes are toxic to cats.

IcyAd7426 Just raisin awareness I see.

Jd20001

WANT MORE POKE?

Get the best of the day’s posts delivered direct to you by joining The Poke+ on Facebook

READ MORE

This dog’s epic defence of a guinea pig from this cat is 24 seconds well spent

Source r/funny Image Screengrab