What to do when your boss asks to see your meeting notes but they’re doodles

Life

TikToker Annamarie McKee – @clemsonfanamm – has gone viral after sharing her work-based dilemma with her followers and beyond. Meetings are bad enough without having things like this happen.

TikTok users had suggestions for how to deal with the dilemma, and a few other thoughts.

If you were wondering how Annamarie responded, this reveals all.

Smart woman.

WANT MORE POKE?

Get the best of the day’s posts delivered direct to you by joining The Poke+ on Facebook

READ MORE

This boss’s response to a request for an overtime bonus is a proper jaw-dropper

Source Annamarie McKee Image Screengrab