‘Trying to speak German with a German person’ is as funny as it is true

Entertainment

If you’ve ever travelled on the European continent, you’ll no doubt have marvelled at the impressive language skills of the inhabitants. Age is no barrier to a French, Dutch or Spanish person putting you to shame with their fluency – they start doing that before they even make it to high school.

Irish comedian Killian Sundermann illustrated the experience with a funny and painfully accurate sketch, and it’s far too good not to share.

Trying to speak German with a German person pic.twitter.com/0MpetQs9wW — Killian Sundermann (@killersundymann) June 9, 2022

It’s been viewed almost half a million times in a couple of days, with the consensus being that Killian nailed it.

I grew up in Germany & this is 100 % accurate ! Most German people speak English better than I do & I still can’t Deutsch sprechen … https://t.co/vJqXx13hXO — Tanita Tikaram (@tanita_tikaram) June 9, 2022

I've been in Germany almost 30 years and still get this regularly! I've learned to just continue in German!

The best is one gent who used to ask me what a term was in English. When I'd answer, he'd then tell me I was wrong! So after a while I just refused and told him why! — IrishWasp – Orla (@OHow1) June 9, 2022

I live with a German English teacher. This is my life. https://t.co/bWQIjc1UMV — Conchubhar Ó Raghallaigh (@ConorJonOReilly) June 9, 2022

working in germany rn and this is literally the truest thing i have ever seen https://t.co/uyuz9aKEwq — eve (@eveconway30) June 9, 2022

It isn’t Killian’s first insight into how things are different in Germany. Check this out.

Irish and German people offering things pic.twitter.com/AoPgWJpK6L — Killian Sundermann (@killersundymann) October 7, 2021

You can also follow him on Instagram and TikTok and you can even get him to record a personal message for you or a friend here.

WANT MORE POKE?

Get the best of the day’s posts delivered direct to you by joining The Poke+ on Facebook

READ MORE

Those French silent letters make more sense than you realise – sort of

Source Killian Sundermann Image Screengrab