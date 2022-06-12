Entertainment

‘Trying to speak German with a German person’ is as funny as it is true

Poke Staff. Updated June 12th, 2022

If you’ve ever travelled on the European continent, you’ll no doubt have marvelled at the impressive language skills of the inhabitants. Age is no barrier to a French, Dutch or Spanish person putting you to shame with their fluency – they start doing that before they even make it to high school.

Irish comedian Killian Sundermann illustrated the experience with a funny and painfully accurate sketch, and it’s far too good not to share.

It’s been viewed almost half a million times in a couple of days, with the consensus being that Killian nailed it.

It isn’t Killian’s first insight into how things are different in Germany. Check this out.

You can also follow him on Instagram and TikTok and you can even get him to record a personal message for you or a friend here.

Source Killian Sundermann Image Screengrab