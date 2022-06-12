This clever comeback was the icing on the self-own

Pics

Redditor extraordinaire, u/beerbellybegone, spotted this spectacular self-own and comeback – and shared it with their followers.

They added –

Breaking world speed records running away from reality.

Other Redditors were also shaking their heads at the idiot so devoted to posting nonsense that they wanted to hide from the fact-checkers – and, presumably, the facts.

I used to have a friend that became a flat earther. He was a goldmine of posts like this until he finally blocked me for “always attacking” his ideas. ‘Critical thinking is for sheep, bro.’

analog_jedi

When did lying become so popular?

fowlraul It’s always been popular. It’s easy fact-checking that is fairly new.

DarthDregan

I know so many people like this… sad really.

Eye-pooper

My favorite is when you prove them wrong and then they just say, “I FEEL differently, ok?!? I’m entitled to my opinion, it’s a free country.”

Uzischmoozy

Since the dawn of civilization. Most people will take a comforting lie over an inconvenient truth.

ParkingLack

Imagine telling on yourself that hard.

theguyfromtheweb7

This person is what happens when confirmation bias becomes your entire worldview.

rockytheboxer

Guys, I’m sick and tired of reality. How can I block it and make up my own?

england_man

A Redditor named u/etiQQuepointed had this ironic comment.

Fact checkers can’t do their own research.

Source r/clevercomebacks Image r/clevercomebacks