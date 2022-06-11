‘What’s a record that will likely never be broken?’ – 23 all time-greats

Life

People have been sharing records that they reckon will remain unbroken for the rest of time after someone asked this over on Reddit.

“What is a record, sports or otherwise, that will likely never be broken?”

And it was a fascinating, often enlightening and occasionally jaw-dropping read.

We’ve read all the answers – well, quite a lot of them – so you don’t have to, and here are our 23 favourites.

1.

‘The Lion King as the highest VHS sales of all time.’

Fawqueue

2.

‘Hans Heyer’s DNQ, DNF and DSQ in one F1 race. (Did not qualify, did not finish and disqualified).

‘He did not qualify because he was too slow, started anyway by sneaking his car in. Only when his gearbox failed after 10 laps was it realised that Heyer should not have been competing, whereupon he was disqualified.’

Comrade_476

3.

‘When I was a kid, we had a Guinness book of records lying around that we liked to browse in while bored. There was this one guy in it who held a record for most bikes eaten. No, you did read that right. He ground up a bike and slowly consumed it over I don’t know how long a time.

‘The record was accompanied by a note that no further records of bike eating would be accepted, as it was deemed too dangerous.’

Picajosan

4.

‘The current record for the Cannonball Run, a drive from NY to LA, is about 25.5 hours. It was set in May of 2020, and the drivers were able to make use of the lack of traffic due to the pandemic to break the record.

‘Barring another similar world changing event, traffic conditions will probably never be what they were when that record was set.’

SexyNeanderthal

5.

‘Surprised no one mentioned the unlimited water speed record.

‘The current unlimited record is 511.11 km/h (317.59 mph), achieved by Australian Ken Warby in the Spirit of Australia in 1978.

‘It hasn’t been broken to this day due to how dangerous it is to go at those sort of speeds on the surface and plenty of people have passed away trying.’

Sliiated

6.

‘Number of dinosaurs killed by a single meteor. The record has stood for nearly 66 million years and is unlikely to ever be broken.’

Oopsiedazy

7.

‘John Isner hit 113 aces in his 70-68 match at Wimbledon played over 3 days. That record will never be broken because Wimbledon changed their rules so they can’t play that many games ever again! 😂’

OSUfirebird18

8.

‘The longest professional tennis match of all time: John Isner vs Nicolas Mahut at Wimbledon 2010. It lasted 11 hours 5 minutes, spanning 3 days of play, with a final score of 6-4, 3-6, 6-7, 7-6, 70-68.

‘It was already nearly twice as long as the previous record holder. The reason it will likely never be broken is that every professional tournament except for one (Roland-Garros) now has tiebreaker rules that limit the number of games that can be played in final sets. Although it’s hypothetically possible at RG, clay court tennis is not at all conducive to the serve-and-volley style of play that led to the insanely long 5th set of Isner-Mahut.’

MSims2992

9.

‘Wade Boggs drank 64 beers on a domestic flight. RIP Wade Boggs.’

sherifchrismannix

10.

‘The Voyager Golden record is now in deep space and is extremely unlikely to ever come across anything which could break it before the end of humanity.’

invaliddrum

11.

‘Queen Elizabeth II being the longest-reigning UK monarch.’

Valanar90

12.

‘Kim jong un’s 19 hole in ones in a single round of golf.’

badblackguy