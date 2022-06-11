Animals

This elephant practising its special move is very funny and totally adorable

Poke Staff. Updated June 11th, 2022

Latest in a (very) occasional series, it’s time for funny elephant video of the week.

Won’t forget that in a hurry.

WANT MORE POKE?

Get the best of the day’s posts delivered direct to you by joining The Poke+ on Facebook

Source Twitter @FredSchultz35