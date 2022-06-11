This elephant practising its special move is very funny and totally adorable

Animals

Latest in a (very) occasional series, it’s time for funny elephant video of the week.

Intimidation is a work in progress…😜🐘 pic.twitter.com/uAnQsOCbsi — Fred Schultz (@FredSchultz35) June 6, 2022

Won’t forget that in a hurry.

"I'm a big boy now!……"Er, Mummy!" lol — Silver (@Sueworld) June 6, 2022

SUCH an adorable little badass 🐘 — Jody (@houndheavenTN) June 6, 2022

Adorably frightening 😱 — Kari W 🌊⚖🗳 (@karico_k) June 6, 2022

Source Twitter @FredSchultz35