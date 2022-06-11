This elephant practising its special move is very funny and totally adorable
Latest in a (very) occasional series, it’s time for funny elephant video of the week.
Intimidation is a work in progress…😜🐘 pic.twitter.com/uAnQsOCbsi
— Fred Schultz (@FredSchultz35) June 6, 2022
Won’t forget that in a hurry.
"I'm a big boy now!……"Er, Mummy!" lol
— Silver (@Sueworld) June 6, 2022
SUCH an adorable little badass 🐘
— Jody (@houndheavenTN) June 6, 2022
Adorably frightening 😱
— Kari W 🌊⚖🗳 (@karico_k) June 6, 2022
Source Twitter @FredSchultz35