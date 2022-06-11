What is the most awkward question you’ve ever been asked? – 19 of the worst examples

Life

A Reddit user named u/KairoLlyr asked –

What is the most awkward question you’ve ever been asked?

Which, let’s face it, is a bit of an awkward question.

Within minutes of the start of a first date with a lawyer, “I googled you and your parents’ divorce trial came up. Don’t you think the court should have sealed those records because you were a minor at the time?”

“Were you a c-section baby? You have a nice round head.”

“You don’t actually believe in that evolution bullshit, do you?” By a nurse. On a second date.

Have you always had such awfully wide hips? My aunt asked me when I was 16.

My wife and I have adopted four kids. In front of a group of people one woman asked: “So which one of you has the problem? Why can’t you have kids.”

“How was it learning a new language?”… We actually speak English in New Zealand

Do you have any friends? — my boss.

