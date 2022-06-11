17 of the funniest pictures that went viral on Reddit

Pics

It’s that time of the week when we bring you the funniest pictures that went viral on Reddit over the last seven days or so.

1. ‘I made a new art piece today. It’s called “Cutting board in dishwasher”

2. ‘So Costco apparently doesn’t re-take membership card photos if you sneeze’

3. ‘Bert ? Is that you?’

4. ‘The poor horse just wants a nap’

5. ‘My 10 year old daughter loves to set her barbies up in elaborate scenarios. This was the scene on our back patio the other day. These ladies have been at this for hours. 😁’

6. ‘Whoever invented this: you‘re going straight to hell’

7. ‘Hmm… i think the sign is trying to convey something’

8. ‘Asian restaurant in Stockholm going the extra mile’

9. ‘Complaining about a place that makes donuts smells like donuts’

