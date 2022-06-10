Wes Streeting’s takedown of Boris Johnson’s Tory party is a blistering 100 second watch

Politics

Keir Starmer didn’t exactly rack up the plaudits for his PMQs performance this week, when most commentators tought he had largely let Boris Johnson off the hook in the wake of his piss poor showing in his (no) confidence vote.

The same presumably wasn’t being said about shadow health secretary Wes Stressing on BBC1’s Question Time last night, with his 100 second (or so) takedown of Johnson and the Conservative party.

Wes Streeting destroying every single thing about Boris Johnson & his value brand Conservative party in under 2 minutes 🔥🔥🔥#bbcqt #ToryIncompetence pic.twitter.com/olduxMp9aL — kerry ✊💙🇺🇦 (@hewitson10) June 9, 2022

Blistering stuff.

It’s #FollowBackFriday and let’s celebrate by watching the exact moment that Tory MP Chris Philp got handed a fiver and sent to the shops by @wesstreeting You can actually see his brain telling his mouth not to speak…

And we haven’t even got to the Tom Harwood clips yet… https://t.co/dykAGUpj0w — Stuzi 🐝🐝🐝 (@Stuzipants) June 10, 2022

This is quite a performance from @wesstreeting. Hard hitting and crucially, every word he spoke was the truth. The audience are engaged and you can see that his words are landing. If Labour are to win the next General Election we need more of this! pic.twitter.com/kloXv3fqQg — Daniel Lee-Phakoe (@DanLP86) June 9, 2022

Brilliantly succinct and on point. You nailed it @wesstreeting https://t.co/8yZ3DKCtSS — Deborah Meaden 🇺🇦 (@DeborahMeaden) June 10, 2022

Haven’t watched @bbcquestiontime for months but this evening it was very serious – impressive questions and comments from audience members and @wesstreeting was absolutely stunning. — Jessica Simor QC (@JMPSimor) June 9, 2022

Did Fiona Bruce slip into a coma there ? That's the most anyone has been able to speak on the programme for about 3 years without an intervention by FB. I do hope she's back to her normal self the Tories really need her. — Benny Fitzscrounger (@fitzscrounger) June 9, 2022

Wes Streeting – passionate, believable, articulate and dynamic. Everything Boris Johnson will never be.#bbcqt — Otto English (@Otto_English) June 9, 2022

And Rory Stewart wasn’t bad either.

Rory Stewart on Boris Johnson: “He lurches sometimes to the right, sometimes to the left but always in the direction of his self interest”#bbcqt pic.twitter.com/tTvFfe2izE — David (@Zero_4) June 9, 2022

WANT MORE POKE?

Get the best of the day’s posts delivered direct to you by joining The Poke+ on Facebook

Source Twitter @hewitson10