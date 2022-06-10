Politics

Wes Streeting’s takedown of Boris Johnson’s Tory party is a blistering 100 second watch

John Plunkett. Updated June 10th, 2022

Keir Starmer didn’t exactly rack up the plaudits for his PMQs performance this week, when most commentators tought he had largely let Boris Johnson off the hook in the wake of his piss poor showing in his (no) confidence vote.

The same presumably wasn’t being said about shadow health secretary Wes Stressing on BBC1’s Question Time last night, with his 100 second (or so) takedown of Johnson and the Conservative party.

Blistering stuff.

And Rory Stewart wasn’t bad either.

