This guy was furious when his date turned up on a bicycle and you’ll be bellowing into next year

We’ve had plenty of dates that haven’t ended well, and we’ve had the occasional one that hasn’t started well either.

But we’ve never had one that started quite as badly as this, an encounter which was literally all over before it had begun.

And the reason? Because one of them turned up on a bicycle, a properly jaw-dropping exchange shared by over on Twitter.

What's your bad date story?

I remember arranging a picnic at the park with a date and got in trouble for cycling there. Needless to say the date didn't go well, I got ignored. 🤷🏼 pic.twitter.com/G5EPJfxrSZ — andie dyer (@dyerAndie) June 9, 2022

And just in case that’s tricky to read in full …

And here’s exactly what people made of that.

The amount of bike / ride / saddle puns they could have got out of that!! 🙄 — Chris, Good Boy™️ 🐾 (@Chris_CPH) June 9, 2022

Oh believe me there was no humour. He was furious. — andie dyer (@dyerAndie) June 9, 2022

I am really really really struggling to understand what he even means?? — Dr Luís (@captainiberia) June 9, 2022

I didn't understand either. But there was no reasoning. Just sullenness. — andie dyer (@dyerAndie) June 9, 2022

Huh. This makes no sense. — Bainser (@bainser) June 9, 2022

I didn't get it either. Guess it wasn't meant to be. A few weeks later I met a handsome Canadian and the rest is history 😍 — andie dyer (@dyerAndie) June 9, 2022

Source Twitter @dyerAndie