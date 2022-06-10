Life

This guy was furious when his date turned up on a bicycle and you’ll be bellowing into next year

Poke Staff. Updated June 10th, 2022

We’ve had plenty of dates that haven’t ended well, and we’ve had the occasional one that hasn’t started well either.

But we’ve never had one that started quite as badly as this, an encounter which was literally all over before it had begun.

And the reason? Because one of them turned up on a bicycle, a properly jaw-dropping exchange shared by over on Twitter.

And just in case that’s tricky to read in full …

And here’s exactly what people made of that.

Source Twitter @dyerAndie