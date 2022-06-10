People are kicking up a stink over Marjorie Taylor Greene’s latest word salad – 11 funniest takedowns

Politics

We’re beginning to wonder whether Republican representative for Georgia, Marjorie Taylor Greene, is actually an elaborately constructed satirical character who will – at some point – be the star of a fly-on-the-wall comedy.

Why else would she make so many hilarious misspeaks, such as the time she accused Nancy Pelosi of controlling the ‘Gazpacho Police’ or when she said Bill Gates grows meat in a ‘peach tree dish’?

Of course, she might just be prioritising posing with guns over opening a book once in a while.



Via

The Trump devotee shared her thoughts on the January 6 insurrectionists at the hearing into the shameful episode – and, naturally, she was on the side of the rioters.

So close to getting it right. Aaron Rupar posted the clip on Twitter.

hate it when my rights are fragrantly violated pic.twitter.com/GbCxlXWx7i — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 9, 2022

We detected a whiff of mockery in these reactions.

1.

this sure scent her off the deep end https://t.co/e0spga49S5 — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) June 9, 2022

2.

We the People, in order to form a more perfect Onion… https://t.co/Cynd3hmLcB — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) June 9, 2022

3.

Yeah it really stinks when that happens https://t.co/CjD8v5YXsS — Jeanna Kelley (@jeannathomas) June 9, 2022

4.

Oh my…@mtg’s due process rights are being fragrantly violated. Does that mean someone told her to bathe?pic.twitter.com/qDEJ8oTbXa — Ken Olin (@kenolin1) June 9, 2022

5.

I was fragrantly violated in a broken elevator with way too many people in a hot summer August afternoon once. Totes understand how serious it can be. https://t.co/5PXEHcmEmj — 🚀 Molly (@MollyCain) June 9, 2022

6.

Fragrantly violated rights? That doesn’t pass the smell test. pic.twitter.com/uDdoafo6Jq — CK 🇺🇦🌻 (@charley_ck14) June 9, 2022

7.

I don't know about her rights, but I can smell her lies from here. https://t.co/VeN9hGEMM2 — Hold My PomPoms Bitches (@Scattered211) June 9, 2022

8.

I guess the gazpacho police putting her in that peach tree dish, fragrantly violated her due process. I’m not sure.🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️#VoteBlueToSaveDemocracy #wtpBlue #DemVoice1 https://t.co/gE7IFUX4bO — Brian Cardone 🏴‍☠️🇺🇦 (@cardon_brian) June 9, 2022

9.

Captain Gazpacho was *fragrantly* violated. Stay in school, kids.pic.twitter.com/9D1FgH7Vbp — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) June 9, 2022

10.

what did Marjorie smell and when did she smell it https://t.co/zMZR30jAqM — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 9, 2022

11.

She is dumber than a bucket full of ditchhwater https://t.co/0cVWi7ZTr1 — Curtis Stigers (@curtisstigers) June 10, 2022

Democratic representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez had the perfect takedown.

Gotta love the smell of gun safety legislation in the morning 👃🏽♨️ https://t.co/BDKnTE7ve9 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 9, 2022

