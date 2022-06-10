Politics

People are kicking up a stink over Marjorie Taylor Greene’s latest word salad – 11 funniest takedowns

Oonagh Keating. Updated June 10th, 2022

We’re beginning to wonder whether Republican representative for Georgia, Marjorie Taylor Greene, is actually an elaborately constructed satirical character who will – at some point – be the star of a fly-on-the-wall comedy.

Why else would she make so many hilarious misspeaks, such as the time she accused Nancy Pelosi of controlling the ‘Gazpacho Police’ or when she said Bill Gates grows meat in a ‘peach tree dish’?

Of course, she might just be prioritising posing with guns over opening a book once in a while.


Via

The Trump devotee shared her thoughts on the January 6 insurrectionists at the hearing into the shameful episode – and, naturally, she was on the side of the rioters.

So close to getting it right. Aaron Rupar posted the clip on Twitter.

We detected a whiff of mockery in these reactions.

Democratic representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez had the perfect takedown.

READ MORE

Source Aaron Rupar Image Screengrab