Minds are blowing at the lyrebird’s incredible mimicry skills
Prepare to have your mind blown by the lyrebird’s incredible mimicry skills – and we don’t mean it can say “Who’s a pretty boy, then?”
All that and Sir David Attenborough too.
While the clip isn’t a recent one, it’s just taken Twitten by storm – and these comments are typical of what people have been saying.
The lyrebird is nature's most amazing mimic. (Yep, this is real.)
Full Video: https://t.co/tcoWJFTnvb pic.twitter.com/Xkd6VhNOj5
— Steve Stewart-Williams (@SteveStuWill) May 1, 2022
WHAT! HOW! WHAT! https://t.co/8y9Ae7c32w
— tracy aka bhad bhonnet (@brokeymcpoverty) June 9, 2022
Wow it’s wild how we as humans have fucked up that bird
— Toast Jerviss (@Scorpio61064415) June 9, 2022
Absolutely mind blowing. Wait for the chainsaw… https://t.co/NR5YYE8vBr
— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) June 9, 2022
Holy heck listen to this guy do car alarms and chainsaws https://t.co/p49HCLZm88
— Lynn Coady (@Lynn_Coady) June 9, 2022
Let’s face it, though – it’s a new terror unlocked.
what if a bird flew at you while making chainsaw noises https://t.co/dYsMvWFH5A
— weav (@not_weav) June 9, 2022
Source BBC Earth Image Screengrab