Animals

Minds are blowing at the lyrebird’s incredible mimicry skills

Poke Staff. Updated June 10th, 2022

Prepare to have your mind blown by the lyrebird’s incredible mimicry skills – and we don’t mean it can say “Who’s a pretty boy, then?”

All that and Sir David Attenborough too.

While the clip isn’t a recent one, it’s just taken Twitten by storm – and these comments are typical of what people have been saying.

Let’s face it, though – it’s a new terror unlocked.

Source BBC Earth Image Screengrab