This guy’s impression of Will Smith as Kermit might be the best Hinge voice prompt ever

Poke Staff. Updated June 10th, 2022

A TikToker based in New York – @teamfreebritney – shared what happened when she investigated what British men’s voice prompts were like on the dating app Hinge. The first example she posted really grabbed people’s attention with his unusual skill.

@teamfreebritney a sucker for accents 🤤 #london #dating #hingevoicememo #designedtobedeleted ♬ money trees – 🍪

As he said – “Here’s what it would sound like if Kermit the Frog had slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars instead of Will Smith.”

He wasn’t wrong – in fact we think he nailed it. He certainly made an impression on TikTok users.

The post went wildy viral, bringing it to the attention of the man himself, Food Insider’s Harry Kersh.

He leant right into it.

@harrykersh Shoutout to @user539828513622 for an entertaining few days #fyp #hinge #viral ♬ Monkeys Spinning Monkeys – Kevin MacLeod & Kevin The Monkey

He even shared the clip on Twitter.

Tweeters were as impressed as TikTok users had been.

Almost inevitably, someone got Dall-E Mini involved.

WE’re not sure why Harry is on Hinge, when he’s obviously saving himself for someone really special.

via Gfycat

Source @teamfreebritney Image Screengrab, Screengrab