This guy’s impression of Will Smith as Kermit might be the best Hinge voice prompt ever

Popular

A TikToker based in New York – @teamfreebritney – shared what happened when she investigated what British men’s voice prompts were like on the dating app Hinge. The first example she posted really grabbed people’s attention with his unusual skill.

As he said – “Here’s what it would sound like if Kermit the Frog had slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars instead of Will Smith.”

He wasn’t wrong – in fact we think he nailed it. He certainly made an impression on TikTok users.

The post went wildy viral, bringing it to the attention of the man himself, Food Insider’s Harry Kersh.

He leant right into it.

He even shared the clip on Twitter.

Apparently my hinge profile is currently going viral on tiktok thanks to my spectacular impression skills pic.twitter.com/XnrbW014W1 — harry (@HarrysBadTweets) June 7, 2022

Tweeters were as impressed as TikTok users had been.

this is incredible — Bethany Dawson (@bethanymrd) June 7, 2022

I love corny shit like this, I wouldve swiped right 😭😭 https://t.co/QZqm56V46o — Mina Thee Graduate (@KaminaBlue) June 8, 2022

This is good content — Samiha (@greengIoves) June 7, 2022

Almost inevitably, someone got Dall-E Mini involved.

Had to do it pic.twitter.com/ihkUVIRFwC — Robert Smith (@BondHack) June 7, 2022

WE’re not sure why Harry is on Hinge, when he’s obviously saving himself for someone really special.

via Gfycat

WANT MORE POKE?

Get the best of the day’s posts delivered direct to you by joining The Poke+ on Facebook

READ MORE

This dating app guy’s unhinged thoughts on women with tattoos go from bad to worse

Source @teamfreebritney Image Screengrab, Screengrab