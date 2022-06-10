Pics

This ski warning sign really isn’t messing around.

It’s just gone viral on Reddit after it was posted by Same_Ad4736 who said: ‘Hmm… I think the sign is trying to convey something’

Just one more thing – do you know if it’s safe to ski here?

‘Well I’m not gonna let a metal sign dictate my life.’

IDoPokeSmot ‘This is definitely where the treasure is hidden and Big Skiing doesn’t want you to have it.’

Radan155 ‘Reminds me of the “Beware of Death, it’s not worth losing your life over” signs at the entrance to some underwater caves in Florida. Lil spooky to shine your light into some of them when diving and seeing a shiny skull and crossbones staring back at you and a short paragraph about how they will recover your body 😐’

Truxxis ‘I’m been around humans long enough to know that people for sure saw this sign and went ahead anyway to die stupid deaths.’

RIP2UAnders

Source Reddit u/Same_Ad4736