How this woman reacts to being picked up from work by her boyfriend is a delightful timeline cleanser

TikToker Julius Bondoc went viral last year when he shared this adorable compilation of clips of his girlfriend, Julie Kriston.

Her excited reactions warmed the cockles of TikTok’s stony heart.

You’re both gorgeous.You’re the cutest couple. Thanks for sharing your joy, light, & love; that child-like excitement beaten out of so many of us.

Melody V

You’re lucky man,take care of that angel.

Jenet😈⁉️

This is just… I am speechless about how wholesome this is.

Dasgudmate

The whole thing got a new lease of life when it was posted on Reddit’s r/MadeMeSmile forum, with the comments reflecting what a pure timeline cleanser their relationship is.

She has golden retriever energy.

ThatLousyGamer

She has more energy coming out of work than I do going into work.

Vainybangstick

That’s pretty special. I’ve never had someone in my life that excited to see me, except my kids.

Independent-Sky-9611 Get a dog.

Danielarcher30

A Redditor named George_Tirebiter420 had a question.

Wow. Where can she work to share that energy with the world best? She’s got that GLOW of a relentlessly happy soul?

And hsmith1998 had the answer.

That’s the glow of being off work man. Like finally I’m free!

Source Julius Bondoc Image Screengrab