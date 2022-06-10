Elon Musk’s response to George Galloway’s ‘Russia-affiliated’ complaint was 10/10

Celebrity

George Galloway has long complained about being described as ‘Russia state-affiliated media’ on Twitter.

The former MP, whose radio programme The Mother of All Talk Shows was broadcast on the Russian state-owned Sputnik service, has threatened to sue Twitter over the issue although apparently to no avail.

Galloway took his complaint to Elon Musk, who may (or may not) end up buying Twitter, and the world’s richest man took the time out to respond.

That was the good news for Galloway. The content of the reply, well, that was presumably less good for Galloway (but very funny for everyone else).

находящийся в собственности

We’re with @Daniel_Sugarman.

After weeks of George Galloway whining about the “Russia state-affiliated media” description of his Twitter account and constantly tagging Elon Musk, Musk has finally responded, and let me be the first to say AHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA pic.twitter.com/5TA4jM12nc — Daniel Sugarman (@Daniel_Sugarman) June 10, 2022

WANT MORE POKE?

Get the best of the day’s posts delivered direct to you by joining The Poke+ on Facebook

Source Twitter @elonmusk H/T Twitter @Daniel_Sugarman