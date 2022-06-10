25 favourite funny tweets of the week
Congratulations on making it through a whole week without bank holidays – and if you didn’t benefit from the Jubilee weekend, you must be ready for a break by now.
Get the kettle on, put your feet up and enjoy these excellent tweets from the past week.
1.
Only my dad would bring what he thought was a camping chair all the way to Knebworth for LG but turns out it’s actually a washing line 🙃 @liamgallagher #Knebworth pic.twitter.com/GlJOC1UI7E
— Kaisha Bennett (@kaishaabennett) June 4, 2022
2.
My cat when I visit my parent's house and play with their ragdoll. pic.twitter.com/4j1CYzGaHD
— Joanna Bolouri (@scribbles78) June 6, 2022
3.
Cooking for 3 hours just to eat for 15 minutes, is the biggest scam in the world.
— mariana Z🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦 (@mariana057) June 5, 2022
4.
Who lives in a pineapple under the sea? pic.twitter.com/7Ui8dRqrBS
— yeah ok (@poutinesmoothie) June 5, 2022
5.
Obi-Wan Kenobi: we must root the sith out of these caves
Me: *with my thrifty solar powered lightsaber* ooh must we though
— Village Person (@SvnSxty) June 6, 2022
6.
I would like to go through one TV show with a door bell ringing and my dog not thinking it's ours
— Stefan Urquelle (@OfficeofSteve) June 6, 2022
7.
dads love to take traffic personally
— claire parker (@SorryDontClaire) June 5, 2022
8.
Seriously Middle Age Love Island.
I would watch the shit out of that.
"Dave is having a full fat can of coke even though its 9pm & it'll keep him up for 5 hours"
"Eve & Paul have started watching a film & it's 10pm!!!!"
"Colin & Graham are having a conversation about lawn mowers"
— joe heenan (@joeheenan) June 9, 2022
9.
Hold a buttercup up to someone's neck to see if they like sitting next to you on that bus
— Craig Deeley 🇪🇺🏳️🌈 🇺🇦 (@craiguito) June 6, 2022
10.
Finally the Jehovah’s Witnesses are addressing the impending zombie apocalypse pic.twitter.com/SgVoqzeP5j
— Olaf Falafel (@OFalafel) June 6, 2022
11.
Gmail: Please sign in again for your safety.
Chrome: oh wait, I remember the password, never mind.
— Mad_Hatter_Mommy!!! (@MadHatterMommy) June 6, 2022
12.
My wife’s upset at me I’m going to cheer her up and ask 9YO to play hot cross buns on the recorder
— Vinod Chhaproo (@Chhapiness) June 6, 2022