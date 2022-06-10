25 favourite funny tweets of the week

Twitter

Congratulations on making it through a whole week without bank holidays – and if you didn’t benefit from the Jubilee weekend, you must be ready for a break by now.

Get the kettle on, put your feet up and enjoy these excellent tweets from the past week.

Only my dad would bring what he thought was a camping chair all the way to Knebworth for LG but turns out it’s actually a washing line 🙃 @liamgallagher #Knebworth pic.twitter.com/GlJOC1UI7E — Kaisha Bennett (@kaishaabennett) June 4, 2022

My cat when I visit my parent's house and play with their ragdoll. pic.twitter.com/4j1CYzGaHD — Joanna Bolouri (@scribbles78) June 6, 2022

Cooking for 3 hours just to eat for 15 minutes, is the biggest scam in the world. — mariana Z🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦 (@mariana057) June 5, 2022

Who lives in a pineapple under the sea? pic.twitter.com/7Ui8dRqrBS — yeah ok (@poutinesmoothie) June 5, 2022

Obi-Wan Kenobi: we must root the sith out of these caves Me: *with my thrifty solar powered lightsaber* ooh must we though — Village Person (@SvnSxty) June 6, 2022

I would like to go through one TV show with a door bell ringing and my dog not thinking it's ours — Stefan Urquelle (@OfficeofSteve) June 6, 2022

dads love to take traffic personally — claire parker (@SorryDontClaire) June 5, 2022

Seriously Middle Age Love Island.

I would watch the shit out of that.

"Dave is having a full fat can of coke even though its 9pm & it'll keep him up for 5 hours"

"Eve & Paul have started watching a film & it's 10pm!!!!"

"Colin & Graham are having a conversation about lawn mowers" — joe heenan (@joeheenan) June 9, 2022

Hold a buttercup up to someone's neck to see if they like sitting next to you on that bus — Craig Deeley 🇪🇺🏳️‍🌈 🇺🇦 (@craiguito) June 6, 2022

Finally the Jehovah’s Witnesses are addressing the impending zombie apocalypse pic.twitter.com/SgVoqzeP5j — Olaf Falafel (@OFalafel) June 6, 2022

Gmail: Please sign in again for your safety. Chrome: oh wait, I remember the password, never mind. — Mad_Hatter_Mommy!!! (@MadHatterMommy) June 6, 2022

12.