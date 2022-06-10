10 funny videos that went viral on Twitter this week
We’ve been looking for funny videos on Twitter so you don’t have to and here are 10 of the funniest we’ve seen this week.
1.
Kitty was waiting for it.. pic.twitter.com/DdZiASWnZ0
— o̴g̴ (@Yoda4ever) June 9, 2022
2.
“Eye on the ball” pic.twitter.com/l1hBN1dtij
— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) June 8, 2022
3.
WELCOME TO TESCO next instalment of the #greetersguild pic.twitter.com/1022dZGqZd
— Troy Hawke (@milocomedy) June 8, 2022
4.
he just remembered the wage gap pic.twitter.com/EDpxLPDP94
— hayley #1 stewy defender (@littlelordpmd) June 9, 2022
5.
She PISSED pic.twitter.com/46wkFdZ6LH
— Shayna Wayna (@YourFAV_baldie) June 9, 2022
6.
“I’m raising your rent next year” pic.twitter.com/NN2DzGsxDG
— Scott Seiss (@ScottSeiss) June 9, 2022
7.
Ketchup please pic.twitter.com/IMRKUsm1s7
— standardpuppies (@standardpuppies) June 9, 2022
8.
Personal trainer.. pic.twitter.com/ry861BCnaX
— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) June 9, 2022
9.
Can I have two, please ..pic.twitter.com/XFqgtleqVY
— o̴g̴ (@Yoda4ever) June 8, 2022
10.
Happy 20th anniversary of Scooby-Doo! This will always be the best thing ever. pic.twitter.com/RL1ug5MD1c
— Danny (@dansferatu) June 8, 2022
Source Twitter funny tweets