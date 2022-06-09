Celebrity

Warwick Davis’ hilariously long list of qualifications to this question is simply magnificent

Updated June 9th, 2022

We have to confess we haven’t come across ITV quiz show Tenable before and we’re beginning to regret it, if this clip is anything to go by.

It’s a question posed by presenter Warwick Davis which has just gone viral on Twitter and it’s not about the question – well, it is – but more about the long list of qualifications which he is compelled to add to it.

And it’s eye-wateringly funny.

Absolutely brilliant. And here are our favourite things people said about it.

And just in case, like this person, you really want to know …

Last word to Iceland!

