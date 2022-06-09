Warwick Davis’ hilariously long list of qualifications to this question is simply magnificent
We have to confess we haven’t come across ITV quiz show Tenable before and we’re beginning to regret it, if this clip is anything to go by.
It’s a question posed by presenter Warwick Davis which has just gone viral on Twitter and it’s not about the question – well, it is – but more about the long list of qualifications which he is compelled to add to it.
And it’s eye-wateringly funny.
Earlier today I was fully reduced to total hysterics by this question and the detailed explanation from Warwick Davis of what this question means. pic.twitter.com/5zs7DnktLw
— Nick Walker (@nickw84) June 8, 2022
Absolutely brilliant. And here are our favourite things people said about it.
That is sensational. His voice too – he sounds like he's being forced to read it out at gunpoint.
— John Eccleston (@JohnEccleston) June 8, 2022
I was honestly crying by the time he got to "There are no potato products on our list"
— Nick Walker (@nickw84) June 8, 2022
Surely someone in production should have at some point said: “You know, this question just isn’t worth doing.”
And yet…
— The Unfinished (@MattBowdler) June 8, 2022
"The value of investments can go down as well as up. Interest rates equal out at 24.7%APR . . ."
— Kid Charlemagne (@Smudgeboy99) June 8, 2022
Side effects may include nausea, vomiting and death
— GrumpyByName #2706 on the list (@LessGrumpy) June 8, 2022
So praying that her first answer was "potatoes"
— James Maltby (@maltbyjames) June 8, 2022
He should have been clearer that "some items may appear in this list which are not in a scientific sense vegetables but are often referred to as vegetables in common usage and do appear in the aforementioned section of the Iceland website look I'm referring to mushrooms."
— Devil's Food Cake 👹🎂 (@NoCakeLeft) June 8, 2022
"What was the question again?"
— ⓈⓉⒺⓋⒺ Ⓖ (@i_am_softlad) June 8, 2022
And just in case, like this person, you really want to know …
Of course, how could you nothttps://t.co/0yTtJ90SY0 pic.twitter.com/Yaj1cEChWe
— Nick Walker (@nickw84) June 8, 2022
Last word to Iceland!
OK – even WE don't understand this question… 😜😁 https://t.co/HEdNTBfctW
— Iceland Foods ❄️ (@IcelandFoods) June 8, 2022
WANT MORE POKE?
Get the best of the day’s posts delivered direct to you by joining The Poke+ on Facebook
Source Twitter @nickw84