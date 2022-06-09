This Tube train announcer is so funny (and comforting) you’d happily miss your stop

Videos

This train announcer went wildly viral on TikTok because she is just so good.

It was originally posted by @lucasjefcoate over on TikTok and has since cropped up all over, a recording of a section of their journey on the Northern Line on the London Underground.

And there was a part two.

It generated no end of love …

… and it got even better when the announcer herself turned up.

Yay!

And then this lot turned up.

You can follow @thetrainmummy on TikTok here.

Last word to @Tweet_Dec who shared it over on Twitter.

Dear @TfL, whoever this lady is, double her salary pic.twitter.com/w1y4J4GHKJ — Declan Cashin (@Tweet_Dec) June 8, 2022

Source TikTok @lucasjefcoate H/T Twitter @Tweet_Dec