This Tinder exchange will have you hollering into next week

Latest in an occasional series – and first for a while – Tinder exchange of the week goes to this to and fro, shared by Are_You_Ok_Mate over on Reddit.

That sound you can hear is people hollering into next week (probably). And one more reason why we’re glad we’re not on Tinder. Well, not yet anyway.

This person surely says it best.

‘Isn’t the point of being on tinder to get to know new people?’

yaye53 ‘I’m on Tinder because I don’t know anyone I want to go out with. I wont go out with anyone on Tinder because I don’t know them.’

housebird350 ‘I don’t get why people go on dating apps just to be horrendously blunt🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️.’

urmumsnan6 ‘She was probably trying to eat her soup. Lol.’

bellou72

Source Reddit u/Are_You_Ok_Mate