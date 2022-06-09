How good are your observation skills? This hidden tiger has the answer

Pics

Cats have a natural camouflage to allow them to blend in with their preferred surroundings, such as your favourite flower bed, the laundy basket or any box.

For example, there’s a cat in this woodpile.



Of course, domestic cats are descended from wild animals – and some might say they haven’t descended very far, if you’ve seen them spot a bird or a fly.

The New York Post shared an image of your tabby’s distant cousin, the tiger – with a challenge.

If you spot the second tiger in this optical illusion you’re in the top 1% https://t.co/8FnLmzELWe pic.twitter.com/AJ5eklMsk9 — New York Post (@nypost) June 7, 2022

Some spotted it.

easy, but I am not giving it away to your lightweights! 🙂 — Gary Dauphin (@GeeDeezyDauphin) June 8, 2022

Some didn’t.

Most people just made jokes.

What about someone like me, who doesn't see the second tiger but is also a billionaire? https://t.co/WGJKWypC8A — Todd Barry (@toddbarry) June 8, 2022

What do you do if you don’t see the first tiger https://t.co/NDAF34YdGu — Neemias Queta’s Number 1 Fan (@TheBadDeal45) June 8, 2022

If you spot all three you’re in the top 0.1% — mister cancel your culture (@normalizefun) June 8, 2022

The second tiger is the one who took the picture. — Pantrox (@Pantrox25) June 7, 2022

