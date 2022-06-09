Pics

How good are your observation skills? This hidden tiger has the answer

Poke Staff. Updated June 9th, 2022

Cats have a natural camouflage to allow them to blend in with their preferred surroundings, such as your favourite flower bed, the laundy basket or any box.

For example, there’s a cat in this woodpile.


Of course, domestic cats are descended from wild animals – and some might say they haven’t descended very far, if you’ve seen them spot a bird or a fly.

The New York Post shared an image of your tabby’s distant cousin, the tiger – with a challenge.

We’ll make it bigger, in case you haven’t spotted it yet.

Some spotted it.

Some didn’t.

Most people just made jokes.

If you still haven’t found the other tiger – or the cat in the woodpile – click through for the answers.

