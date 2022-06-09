How good are your observation skills? This hidden tiger has the answer
Cats have a natural camouflage to allow them to blend in with their preferred surroundings, such as your favourite flower bed, the laundy basket or any box.
For example, there’s a cat in this woodpile.
Of course, domestic cats are descended from wild animals – and some might say they haven’t descended very far, if you’ve seen them spot a bird or a fly.
The New York Post shared an image of your tabby’s distant cousin, the tiger – with a challenge.
If you spot the second tiger in this optical illusion you’re in the top 1% https://t.co/8FnLmzELWe pic.twitter.com/AJ5eklMsk9
— New York Post (@nypost) June 7, 2022
We’ll make it bigger, in case you haven’t spotted it yet.
Some spotted it.
easy, but I am not giving it away to your lightweights! 🙂
— Gary Dauphin (@GeeDeezyDauphin) June 8, 2022
Some didn’t.
Couldn’t spot it https://t.co/OLOR5ba8iP
— jerm (@rolexjerm) June 7, 2022
Most people just made jokes.
What about someone like me, who doesn't see the second tiger but is also a billionaire? https://t.co/WGJKWypC8A
— Todd Barry (@toddbarry) June 8, 2022
— David Healy (@davehealy) June 8, 2022
What do you do if you don’t see the first tiger https://t.co/NDAF34YdGu
— Neemias Queta’s Number 1 Fan (@TheBadDeal45) June 8, 2022
If you spot all three you’re in the top 0.1%
— mister cancel your culture (@normalizefun) June 8, 2022
The second tiger is the one who took the picture.
— Pantrox (@Pantrox25) June 7, 2022
If you still haven’t found the other tiger – or the cat in the woodpile – click through for the answers.