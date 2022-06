Life

Only one contender for comeback of the day, the response to this American anti-abortionist which has just gone viral on Reddit.

‘Preacher speaking God’s word,’ said Redditor beerbellybegone who posted it.

In the beginning was the word, and the word was owned.

‘That pastor layeth the smacketh down.’

FungusPizza

Source Reddit u/beerbellybegone