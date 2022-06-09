Popular

11 not-so-sunlit downvotes of the UK’s woeful economic forecast

Oonagh Keating. Updated June 9th, 2022

In the aftermath of the vote of confidence that saw 41 per cent of his own party oppose him, Boris Johnson and his supporters have insisted that the PM is delivering for the British people, including on a ‘robust’ economy.

If this is the delivery, the British people should refuse to sign for it.

While ministers elbow each other out of the way to blame Covid-19 for the UK’s money woes, they have some questions to answer about why other countries aren’t as severely affected.

These comments cover it.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

Simon Maginn drew a line under it.

WANT MORE POKE?
Get the best of the day’s posts delivered direct to you by joining The Poke+ on Facebook

READ MORE

People wondered if this BBC guide to the recession might be a little too simplistic

Source Financial Times Image Screengrab