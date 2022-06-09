11 not-so-sunlit downvotes of the UK’s woeful economic forecast

Popular

In the aftermath of the vote of confidence that saw 41 per cent of his own party oppose him, Boris Johnson and his supporters have insisted that the PM is delivering for the British people, including on a ‘robust’ economy.

If this is the delivery, the British people should refuse to sign for it.

Breaking news: Economic growth in the UK will grind to a halt next year with only Russia, hobbled by western sanctions, performing worse among the G20 leading economies, the OECD forecast on Wednesday https://t.co/qicJKgkK5p pic.twitter.com/yiXZCnuQaO — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) June 8, 2022

While ministers elbow each other out of the way to blame Covid-19 for the UK’s money woes, they have some questions to answer about why other countries aren’t as severely affected.

The UK is forecast to grow slower than *every G20 economy* except Russia – today's @NewStatesman Chart of the Day. https://t.co/hTUhOIO6kG pic.twitter.com/XdNCALjEwp — George Eaton (@georgeeaton) June 8, 2022

These comments cover it.

1.

2.

Confused… Is it normal for this to happen after getting all the big calls right? “UK poised for weakest growth in developed world” – Sky News

https://t.co/itbV1PV8Nm — Marina Purkiss (@MarinaPurkiss) June 8, 2022

3.

4.

On the plus side, we have to be safe from war or terrorism now right? As any potential threats would look at us and go 'nah there's no point, there's nothing left to ruin.' https://t.co/aQiQC8gkl7 — Tiernan Douieb (@TiernanDouieb) June 8, 2022

5.

Instead of 'World Beating', my new slogan is going to be 'Not quite as bad as the most sanctioned country on the planet'. pic.twitter.com/1KU7nfCf3B — Parody Boris (@Parody_PM) June 8, 2022

6.

7.

Boris Johnson boasts that he is presiding over a "strong robust economy”. Meanwhile, the OECD forecasts the UK will be the slowest growing economy in the developed world, aside from Russia. #PMQs pic.twitter.com/Pr9vJvfkb2 — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) June 8, 2022

8.

Look at this lefty rag trying to talk Britain down…

🤔 Britain’s growth to be slowest in developed world, OECD warns | Business | The Times https://t.co/iVsmmeq0om — Naomi Smith (@pimlicat) June 8, 2022

9.

The PM lives in an alternative reality https://t.co/4zBxRcX0Yu — The Citizens (@allthecitizens) June 8, 2022

10.

When are the Brexit benefits arriving? https://t.co/6AdwldE8Nt — Trenchy24💙🇪🇺 (@jenwah24) June 8, 2022

11.

The only people we've sanctioned harder than ourselves is Russia, and that's why your passport is blue. pic.twitter.com/0e0qG9vBXP — THE SECRET TORY 🗽 (@secrettory12) June 8, 2022

Simon Maginn drew a line under it.

An economy in which millions of children go hungry every day is not a 'strong robust economy', it is a crime scene. https://t.co/6qhoM50n2T — simon maginn (@simonmaginn) June 8, 2022

WANT MORE POKE?

Get the best of the day’s posts delivered direct to you by joining The Poke+ on Facebook

READ MORE

People wondered if this BBC guide to the recession might be a little too simplistic

Source Financial Times Image Screengrab