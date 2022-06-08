This dog scared by its own reflection is today’s funniest 3 seconds
Here’s 3 seconds we’ve been watching on repeat for the last 3 hours or so.
It’s a (very brief) clip that’s just gone wildly viral because, well, watch.
Every morning…🐶 pic.twitter.com/nbIam1J1X9
— Nature Campanion (@naturecampanion) June 5, 2022
Thing of absolute joy.
And also from @naturecompanion over on Twitter – this.
This Corgi thinks he’s a duckling pic.twitter.com/kX2UFXBDWA
— Nature Campanion (@naturecampanion) June 5, 2022
That’s better.
Source Twitter @naturecompanion